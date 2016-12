Posted Thursday, December 22 – 4:25 PM

By Laura Coleman

Looking to get a jump on your luxury plans for 2017? Look no further than the World Wide Web, where you now can book your stay at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills starting on June 1.

The five-star, 12-story, 170-room hotel offers deluxe rooms starting at $815 per night and suites starting at $3,000 per night.

