Beverly Hills News – Walk with the Mayor: Chinese for Breakfast and Walking Feet

Fresh from her wildly successful Evening with the Mayor at Greystone Mansion, which had a record turnout of 700 tickets sold, Mayor Lili Bosse is back to work, making Monday everyone’s favorite day of the week with Walk with the Mayor.

Mayor Bosse’s signature #BHHealthyCity initiative brings businesses together with community and City government and promotes a healthy community, healthy body, healthy soul, and healthy business climate in Beverly Hills. This Monday the walk will visit the doctors who treat our aching feet at Foot & Ankle Doctors, Inc. and a local favorite for Chinese – Chin Chin, on South Beverly Drive.

Podiatrists, also known as doctors of podiatric medicine (DPM), focus on the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the foot, ankle and lower leg. Conditions can range from bunions and heel spurs to congenital abnormalities and ankle and foot injuries. Podiatrists also can diagnose and treat foot ailments related to diabetes, arthritis and other illnesses. Diagnostic tools include X-rays and laboratory tests, followed by treatments such as medication, physical therapy, orthotics and casts.

Dr. David Dardashti and Dr. Farshid Nejad treat all forms of foot and ankle problems. Bring them your bunions, bursitis, corns, pump bumps and callouses. They can treat sports injuries and inflammations. This is where the rubber – of your athletic shoes – meets the road.

With all that foot talk, walkers will probably have developed on appetite – and Chinese is on the menu! Chin Chin Beverly Hills, with its beautiful outdoor patio and wonderful service, extensive menu and fabulous food, is always the right choice.

Chin Chin Restaurants have revolutionized the Chinese American food experience with delectable dishes such as the famous Chinese Chicken Salad, Orange Chicken and the Dim Sum and Then Sum feature. Chin Chin’s dishes are based on traditional recipes from various provinces of China as well as other Asian regions. Generous portions are expertly prepared to order, without adding any MSG, and made with the freshest ingredients, delivered daily.

“Let me start off by saying….OBSESSED!!! The Chinese Chicken Salad is out of this world! If I could eat the entire plate during one sitting I would! The ginger dressing is delicious! For the ginger lovers…at a must. The salad is well balance with flavor…spice from ginger dressing and crunch from wonton chips. Unfortunately, I can comment on other items due to my obsession with this salad,” said Shanea E. on Yelp!

So get your feet ready, because Walk with the Mayor is every Monday at 8:30 a.m. and everyone is welcome! This is your opportunity to meet Mayor Lili Bosse in a very casual environment, to talk with City staff who join the walk, to meet your neighbors and community members, and get a little exercise in. Wear comfortable shoes, bring some water, bring the dog (leashed) and enjoy a wonderful Monday morning.

Meet at the Crescent steps of City Hall; parking is free at the structure next to the Beverly Hills Public Library. “Monday is my favorite day!” says Bosse.

