Beverly Hills News – Walk With The Mayor is a Spa Day with Frozen Yogurt Toppings!

Join Mayor Lili Bosse Monday to Walk with the Mayor to three fun spots where you can truly treat yourself to health and wellness -Namastday Yoga, Nail Bar and Beauty Lounge and to top it off – Toppings Frozen Yogurt!

Walkers get ready for another taste of health and wellness at one of Beverly Hills’ premier yoga centers – Namastday Yoga, where the mission begins with self-care yoga. Namastday yoga is dedicated to inspire; where awareness and self-transformation are key values. Founder Michele Bohbot, a mother of seven, wanted to create a safe environment for people to practice yoga in a spiritually , mentally and physically inspiring place. Students can choose from Iyengar yoga, Ashtanga yoga, a vinyasa flow, yoga classes for those with MS or other movement disorders, Yin Yoga, restorative yoga, and yoga for new practitioners. There are classes for the beginner and for the more advanced. Find your custom-plan for a deep practice that is all your own.

Then, follow the Mayor to Nail Bar and Beauty Lounge, where there is a lot more than the delight of a great mani-pedi waiting for you. Services include hair extensions, Brazilian Blowout, eyelash extensions, brow makeovers – all in one place. This is the place you want to get familiar with – they do house calls and offer membership packages for discounts on individual services. The salon features Oribe products and Olaplex, the dynamo conditioner for healthy hair.

And finally, Toppings frozen yogurt, where you choose what you want from among dozens of toppings. Oh, yum! Enjoy fresh fruit or something sweeter… Said one review, “Clean great flavors, addictive yogurt… the flavor selection is innovative, and the variety of sprinkles and condiments fun… I LOVE the place!”

Walk with the Mayor is part of Mayor Lili Bosse’s #BHHealthyCity initiative, promoting the healthiest City ever, in body, mind, soul and business! Walk with the Mayor is a

