Beverly Hills News – Walk With The Mayor To Celebrate Grand Opening of House of Cravings Monday

By Victoria Talbot

This Monday, Walk with the Mayor participants should come hungry at the Grand Opening of Gabriel Frem’s new restaurant House of Cravings.

“I am bursting with excitement to celebrate the grand opening of House of Cravings,” said Bosse. “Our community has been counting the days for its debut. The neighborhood has been wanting a gem like this and now it’s finally here! Monday’s walk will be a big treat for the Walk with the Mayor family of walkers. Monday is the best day of the week!”

Three years ago, Frem opened his doors for a gala birthday celebration for Mayor Lili Bosse, complete with a amazing cake, abundant food and fun music in the Beverly Canon Gardens. “Knowing the type of party that we did in the park when we opened Sweet Beverly two years ago, we expect that Monday will be one of the most exciting walks this year,” said Frem, who does not cut corners.

The new restaurant at 8925 W. Olympic Blvd. features the same ‘A-frame’ facade of the old building that housed an IHOP for many years.

Purchased in 2010 as part of a multi-state real estate portfolio, the building has been painstakingly remodeled to retain the nostalgic elements and create a new experience. The ceiling has been raised to the A-frame and the patio has been enclosed with glass to create a community room where people can enjoy games or host events. Two more patios encircle the building. The extensive menu features “fast casual” dining options, including pizza, burgers, salads, paninis, wraps, meat and fish. As usual, the walk will begin at the Crescent steps of City Hall at 8:30 a.m. Monday, but will be a little longer than usual. Dogs are welcome on the walk. Free parking is available in the Rexford parking structure across from City Hall.

