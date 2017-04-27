Beverly Hills Police Celebrate Promotions, Swear In New Officers

Posted Thursday, April 27, 2017 – 6:10 PM
By Victoria Talbot
The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday was the backdrop for a ceremony honoring the swearing-in of Assistant Chief of Police Marc Coopwood, the promotions of two captains, two lieutenants and three sergeants, along with the addition of eight new officers, as Chief Sandra Spagnoli completes a makeover of the department.
The ceremony began with the Beverly Vista Concert Choir and an invocation by Rabbi Jonathan Aaron, the Beverly Hills police chaplain. Mayor Lili Bosse came on stage to honor those receiving promotions and welcome the City’s new police officers.
