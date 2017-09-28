Beverly Hills Police Roundup

Posted Thursday, September 28, 2017 – 6:25 PM

Prowler arrest

Beverly Hills Police this week charged a 27-year-old man with misdemeanor prowling after his arrest earlier this month, where he was found driving a stolen vehicle.

Jonathan Enrique Herrera and 65-year-old Larry Eugene Shipp, both of Los Angeles, were arrested on Sept. 15.

After a resident reported seeing a man messing with a window at his home in the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive, BHPD officers responded and pulled over a car leaving the scene.

Officers were able to determine it was stolen earlier that day from Los Angeles.

Herrera – who after investigation, police determined was the prowler – was driving and Shipp was the passenger.

