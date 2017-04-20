Beverly Hills School Board Begins Process Of Declaring School Land Surplus Property

Posted Thursday, April 20, 2017 – 6:30 PM

By Laura Coleman

On Tuesday, the Board of Education approved taking steps to transform its 3.5-acre administration complex triangulated by Lasky, Moreno and Young Drives into a mixed-use development with Beverly Hills Unified School District office space and around 300,000 square feet of apartments.

In anticipation of entering into a long-term ground lease (up to 99 years) with a non-BHUSD entity to develop the site, at a study session on Tuesday attorney Andreas Chialtas with Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Rudd & Romo (AALRR) recommended that the board immediately undertake efforts to have the State Board of Education waive provisions of the Education Code and the Government Code that dictate surplus property procedures.

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

http://bhcourier.com/?p=210813

Share this Story