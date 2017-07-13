Beverly Hills School District Continues Fight Against Metro Today

Posted Thursday, July 13, 2017 – 6:35 PM

By Laura Coleman

Nearly a year after U.S. District Court Judge George H. Wu made his final ruling on Beverly Hills Unified School District v. Federal Transit Administration., et. al., representatives from both sides are expected to return to court this morning before the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Pasadena.

This morning’s hearing before a panel of three judges marks the latest effort by BHUSD to derail a plan by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) to run a subway tunnel under Beverly Hills High School.

