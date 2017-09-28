Beverly Hills Seeks Applicants To Fill Vacancies In Several Of The City’s Commissions

Posted Thursday, September 28, 2017 – 6:25 PM

By Victoria Talbot

The City of Beverly Hills is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on several commissions. All applicants who are residents of the City for a minimum of two years prior to filing an application are eligible if they are able to register to vote in the City of Beverly Hills. It is not necessary to actually be registered to vote.

The residency requirement does not apply to certain Architectural Commission and Human Relations Commission positions.

