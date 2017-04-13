Beverly Hills Sunshine Task Force To Review Advocacy Forms For Lobbying

Posted Thursday, April 13, 2017 – 6:10 PM

By Victoria Talbot

The City of Beverly Hills has scheduled a two-hour meeting of the Sunshine Task Force on April 24 at 5 p.m. to focus on the legislative advocacy forms for lobbyists.

The Task Force is in the process of reviewing the registration forms to increase government transparency.

At a meeting on March 23, local land use attorney Murray Fischer, who serves on the committee, objected to the proposed definition of a “Legislative Advocate.” Liaisons Mayor Lili Bosse and Councilmember John Mirisch determined the issue would require more time, and directed staff to set aside two hours to hash out the definition.

