Beverly Hills To Reconsider Landmark Status For Iconic Jack Colker 76 Gas Station

The visionary architect, Gin Wong, who designed Beverly Hills most iconic gas station – Jack Colker’s 76 Station at 427 N. Crescent Dr. – died Sept. 1 in Beverly Hills, according to The New York Times. He was 94.

By Victoria Talbot

Some of his most notable works outside Beverly Hills include the LAX Theme Building, the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco, CBS Television City and the ARCO Tower.

But it is the Union 76 Gas Station that is his most revered building. “This Union 76 station is considered the most beautiful gas station in America, and perhaps the world,” according to the L.A. Conservancy.

