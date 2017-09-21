Beverly Vista 8th Grader Leia Gluckman Named Finalist In National STEM Competition

Posted Thursday, September 21, 2017 – 6:35 PM

By Laura Coleman

When Beverly Vista student Leia Gluckman entered the district Science Fair last year as a 7th grader, she knew exactly what she wanted to create – a product to help the homeless. A volunteer at the teen homeless shelter Safe Place For Youth in Venice since she was 4 years old, Leia said that helping people live better lives has always been in her heart.

