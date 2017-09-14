BHHS Is Ground Zero In This Week’s Efforts To Prevent Teenage Suicide

Posted Thursday, September 14, 2017 – 6:25 PM

By Laura Coleman

As suicides continue to increase nationwide, Beverly Hills students are taking a stand against an epidemic that is now the leading cause of death in children ages 10-14. To mark this year’s National Suicide Prevention Week (Sept. 10-16), Beverly Hills High School students reminded each other that they are never alone in concert with the NormanAid Student Support Center and the Matthew Silverman Memorial Foundation (MSMF).

