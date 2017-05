Posted Thursday, May 4, 2017 – 6:20 PM

By Laura Coleman

Earlier this week, the Board of Education sent out a letter digitally signed by all five members, alerting the community to its plans to take a four-pronged approach to solve its current budget crises.

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

http://bhcourier.com/?p=211327

Share this Story