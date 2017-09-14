BHUSD Superintendent Bregy Forms New Reconfiguration Committee

Posted Thursday, September 14, 2017 – 6:25 PM

By Laura Coleman

In concert with Superintendent Michael Bregy’s “Future Focused” plan, which he presented to the Board of Education on Tuesday, Bregy announced the formation of a new Superintendent’s Committee. The mandate of the committee will be to develop viable configuration options as the school district moves forward in its effort to shift its K-8 education model.

In June, Board President Mel Spitz presented a 13-point plan that laid out a path to reconfigure the district’s four middle schools with the expectation that schools would be ready to be reconfigured between June to August 2018.

