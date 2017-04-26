Bill Block Named Miramax CEO

Miramax announced Wednesday that entertainment industry veteran Bill Block was named CEO.

A producer of independent feature films, Block most recently served as founder/CEO of production company QED. Prior to that, he was the president of Artisan Entertainment.

“Miramax is a storied brand that is poised for growth across all of its divisions — film, TV, licensing and beyond,” Block said. “Its library offers a wealth of opportunities for the global entertainment business that I look forward to exploring. It is an honor to helm this legacy and expand it qualitatively across all platforms, including the immense growth potential across digital and in new media.”

Miramax was founded in 1979 by Bob and Harvey Weinstein and sold to the Walt Disney Co. in 1993. The company’s assets were acquired from Disney in 2010.

Miramax was sold by its private equity owners in March 2016 to beIN Media Group, which now owns 100 percent of the company.

Miramax has a library consisting of more than 700 titles from the late 1980s to the present. Its recently announced productions include the Johnny Depp-Forest Whitaker police drama “Labyrinth,” which Miramax will co-finance with Open Road Films, and a documentary feature on singer Whitney Houston.

Block’s recent production titles include “Bad Moms,” produced for STX and starring Mila Kunis and Christina Applegate; and “Dirty Grandpa,” starring Robert De Niro and Zac Efron, released in 2016 by Lionsgate Entertainment.

Block’s producing credits include Neill Blomkamp’s “District 9″ and “Elysium,” Oliver Stone’s “W.,” “Fading Gigolo” starring Woody Allen and John Turturro, and David Ayer’s “Fury” starring Brad Pitt.

