Bomb Threat Leads To Evacuations At UCLA

A phoned-in bomb threat at UCLA’s Sunset Canyon Recreation Center Wednesday evening prompted the evacuations of residence halls on campus.

UCLA officials took to Twitter just after 10 p.m. to instruct residents in UCLA housing to evacuate to Drake Stadium for an unspecified emergency and asked people to share the information.

Photos from the scene showed thousands of residents pouring into Drake Stadium.

No injuries have been reported.

Details of the emergency were not immediately available.

CNS-07-12-2017 22:57

Share this Story