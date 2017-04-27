Bosse: Agreement For Utility Relocation On Purple Line Extension Section 2 ‘Half-Baked’

Posted Thursday, April 27, 2017 – 6:10 PM

By Victoria Talbot

Spago, one of the City’s most well-known restaurants, was not informed until two days before the item was brought to City Council last Thursday that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was being considered, that would include the closure of the left-turn lane on Wilshire Blvd. for an estimated 8-20 days.

That closure, said Spago General Manager Steve Scott, “would be a change that we cannot tolerate. . . vendors and customers cannot operate. Parking in front of the restaurant cannot be accessed.”

