Bosse Talks ‘BOLD’ Year At ‘Evening With The Mayor’ | BH Courier

Bosse Talks ‘BOLD’ Year At ‘Evening With The Mayor’

Mayor Lili Bosse & Sen. Ben Allen
Mayor Lili Bosse & Sen. Ben Allen

Posted Thursday, September 28, 2017 – 6:25 PM

By Victoria Talbot

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse made “BOLD” the centerpiece of her State of the City address, hosted by the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, on a perfect early fall evening at Greystone Mansion. She was surrounded by residents, Chamber members and event sponsors amidst purposefully “bold” and colorful floral arrangements that accented the sweeping vistas and dramatic backdrops of Greystone. 

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

http://bhcourier.com/?p=215848

facebooktwitterpinterestmail

Related Stories

Submitting Comment

Leave a Comment

Required fields are marked *.
Your email address will not be published.

*

*

8 + 15 = *