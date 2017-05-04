Bosse’s ‘B.O.L.D’ Initiative Gains Support Among Key Retailers

Posted Thursday, May 4, 2017 – 6:20 PM

By Victoria Talbot

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse presented her bold new plan to a largely supportive group this week at a meeting of the Rodeo Drive Committee at The Beverly Wilshire.

B.O.L.D is an acronym for “Business Open Later Days,” a signature initiative of Bosse’s second term as mayor as Beverly Hills seeks to gain parity with a host of new retail competition.

At the meeting, Bosse reported that some retailers suggested that the move to keep stores open later was “long overdue.”

