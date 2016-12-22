Bouncing Bradley – Bradley is a 6-pound, 6-month-old, precious Maltipoo mix pooch. | BH Courier

Bouncing Bradley – Bradley is a 6-pound, 6-month-old, precious Maltipoo mix pooch.

DOGbradley

Bradley is a 6-pound, 6-month-old, precious Maltipoo mix pooch.  If this popular hybrid puppy is on your Christmas wish list,  you are in luck!  He is available for adoption through the rescue only, humane pet store ShelterHopePetShop.org.  Those interested in giving Bradley a home this Holiday season can call Shelter Hope at 805-379-3538.

