Casa De La Familia Presents Brian Goldberg With JFK Award For Excellence In Education

By Laura Coleman

Former Beverly Hills Board of Education President Brian Goldberg was honored last Friday evening with the Casa de la Familia’s inaugural JFK Award for Excellence in Education at its annual benefit in honor of John F. Kennedy held at the Bowers Museum.

Casa de la Familia’s mission is to address the mental health needs of individuals who have suffered a psychological trauma and provide those services with dignity, compassion, and mutual respect.

“I am honored to be included in the centennial celebration of President Kennedy,” said Goldberg, the former Regional Director for the Pacific Northwest office of the Anti-Defamation League. “The Kennedy Foundation and Casa de la Familia chose to highlight JFK’s work on the plight of the immigrant in the United States and recognize my work with the ADL, Casa and the school board to ensure the promise of the United States for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

The benefit event also included a presentation by renowned art expert and lecturer Gregorio Luke, which was inspired by Kennedy’s book A Nation of Immigrants.

In addition Goldberg, the event also honored Congressman J. Luis Correa, Soka Gakkai International President Daisaku Ikeda, and UCI School of Law Professor and Co-Director of the Immigrant Rights Clinic Annie Lai.

