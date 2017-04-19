CBS, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Top Weekly TV Ratings

With CBS, NBC and ABC airing more reruns than usual because of Easter Week’s historically below average viewership, CBS had two of the three prime-time programs to average more than 10 million viewers, according to live-plus-same day figures released Tuesday by Nielsen. The CBS comedy “The Big Bang Theory” was the most-watched prime-time program between April 10 and Sunday, averaging 11.889 million viewers.

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and the CBS special, “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees” tied for second, each averaging 10.313 million viewers.

CBS averaged 6.59 million viewers for the week, despite airing reruns of two of its three most-watched scripted series, “NCIS” and “Bull,” to be the most-watched network for the sixth consecutive week and 17th time in the 30- week-old season. Reruns of “NCIS” and “Bull” were sixth and 11th for the week, averaging 9.057 million viewers and 7.418 million viewers, more than any scripted program on a competing network.

ABC edged NBC, 4.47 million viewers-4.43 million to finish second after finishing third for each of the six weeks after it aired the Oscars.

NBC had finished second for five consecutive weeks. One reason for its drop was that it aired only one original episode of its most-watched program currently on its schedule, “The Voice,” instead of the customary two. Fox averaged 2.51 million viewers to finish fourth among the broadcast networks for the 10th consecutive week since it aired Super Bowl LI.

Fox News Channel was the most-watched cable network for the third consecutive week and 12th time in 13 weeks, averaging 2.33 million viewers.

NBA playoff coverage boosted TNT into second, averaging 1.659 million viewers, a week after averaged 920,000 viewers to finish 12th.

Both of the week’s two most-watched cable programs were NBA playoff games airing Sunday on TNT. The Houston Rockets 118-87 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder was the most-watched cable program, averaging 5.161 million viewers, 27th overall.

The Chicago Bulls 106-102 victory over the Boston Celtics that preceded it was second among cable programs and 28th overall, averaging 5.138 million viewers.

The week’s most-watched Spanish-language prime-time program was the Tuesday episode of the Univision telenovela “Vino El Amor” which averaged 2.008 million viewers, 126th overall.

Longtime leader Univision averaged 1.49 million viewers to be the most- watched Spanish-language network for the 23rd consecutive week and 25th time in 26 weeks.

Telemundo was second, averaging 1.23 million viewers, followed by UniMas, which averaged 760,000 viewers, Estrella TV, which averaged 220,000, and Azteca America, which averaged 80,000.

ABC’s “World News Tonight with David Muir” was the most-watched nightly network newscast for the sixth time in seven weeks, averaging 7.614 million viewers for its Monday through Thursday newscasts.

The “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” was second, averaging 7.562 million viewers for its Monday through Thursday newscasts.

The “CBS Evening News” was third, as it has been throughout Scott Pelley’s more than five years as anchor, averaging 6.229 million viewers for its Monday through Friday newscasts.

The week’s 10 most-watched prime-time programs were CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” a tie for second between ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and CBS’ “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees”; the Monday episode of NBC’s “The Voice”; CBS’ “Blue Bloods,” “NCIS,” “Hawaii Five- 0,” “Survivor” and “60 Minutes”; and the Tuesday episode of “The Voice.”

CNS-04-18-2017 23:52

