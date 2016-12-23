Charles Aidikoff, ‘Projectionist To The Stars,’ Dies At Age 101

By John L. Seitz

Just two months shy of his 102th birthday on Feb 22, Hollywood icon Charles Aidikoff, known as “Projectionist to the Stars,” died this week.

For 30 years he operated the Charles Aidikoff Screening Room on Rodeo Drive after a quarter century at its original Sunset Boulevard locale.

It is said that he unspooled some 45,000 films and was so highly regarded he became the only projectionist member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

The Brooklyn native started his lifetime career in a silent movie house in Coney Island. After coming to Beverly Hills, he initially worked at the Fine Arts Theatre before opening his first screening room for producers to watch rough cuts and for studios to hold intimate screenings before releasing the finished product.

During this period, he spent time with the likes of Orson Welles, Kirk Douglas, Jodie Foster, Mel Gibson, Al Pacino, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, Madonna, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Colin Farrell, Josh Brolin, Jessica Biel, Jessica Alba, Ryan Gosling, Kate Beckinsale, Scarlett Johansson, Arnold Schwarzeneggar, Rachel McAdams, Katherine Zeta-Jones, Kirk Kerkorian, Terrence Howard, Sharon Stone, Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman, Will Farrell, Jack Nicholson, John Wayne, Peter Sellers, Rachel Welch, Ann Margret, Steve McQueen, Gregory Peck, Sidney Poitier, Tony Randall, Danny DeVito, Betty White and Taylor Swift among others.

“Charles never knew a stranger and had a magnetic personality that all people loved” said his longtime friend Leith Eaton. “His life has been documented in a yet to be finished film and when completed, it should be very interesting for all movie buffs.”

Aidikoff was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Evelyn, and is survived by sons Philip (a Beverly Hills attorney), and Gregg Aidikoff; and grandsons, Jeffrey, Joshua and Zev.

Services will be held Monday at 2 p.m. in Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.

