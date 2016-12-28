Chris Brown’s Former Manager Wants Judge To Freeze His Assets

Chris Brown’s former manager wants a judge to allow his company to seize more than $1.5 million in assets from the singer for allegedly failing to pay commissions owed for personal services.

Michael Guirguis, also known as Mike G, sued the singer on June 23 in Los Angeles Superior Court for allegedly beating him up on May 10, just days before Brown was to leave for a European tour.

Although Mike G thought he was having a routine talk with Brown about the tour, Brown instead took him into a room and punched him four times in the face and neck, the suit alleges. The plaintiff says he had to go to the hospital to be treated, and alleges that Brown showed no remorse and boasted to others about the attack.

Mike G also alleges that Brown defamed him and his company, Nitevision Management, with Instagram postings in which the entertainer claimed that he fired Nitevision because his ex-manager stole money from him.

A March 7 hearing is scheduled in Los Angeles Superior Court on the motion dealing with Nitevision’s breach of contract claim related to the terms of a written personal management agreement between the parties made in April 2014.

“Although there can be no dispute that Brown owes Nitevision the unpaid commissions, he refuses to pay them,” Mike G’s attorneys state in their court papers.

Brown, 27, also has not allowed Nitevision to inspect and copy books and records relating to the singer’s gross revenues, which the company is allowed to do under the 2014 agreement, according to Mike G’s lawyers’ court papers.

In a sworn statement, Mike G underscores the need for the seizure of Brown’s assets by stating that the singer has a history of financially unsound behavior that could make the defendant’s solvency questionable in the future.

“I have worked with Brown since 2012 and have seen firsthand Brown’s lavish spending habits,” Mike G says.

The plaintiff says Brown’s video shoots have often exceeded his record label’s budgets and that the singer has had to pay six-figure sums of his own money to cover the additional costs.

“Brown also travels on private jets domestically and internationally, and spends anywhere from $50,000 to $200,000 per trip,” Mike G says.

Brown was fired in July from his Las Vegas residency at Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub in July, where he earned $3 million annually, Mike G says.

He further states that he is concerned Nitevision will suffer “great or irreparable injury” if Brown is allowed to continue spending large sums of money without the funds being replenished.

Mike G says Nitevision wants to obtain specific assets from Brown, including money in his deposit accounts and his interests in real estate, except for his primary home. He further says the company is not trying to seize the “Run It” singer’s earnings.

CNS-12-28-2016 09:50

