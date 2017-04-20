Christie’s Auction House Opens Flagship L.A. Hub In Beverly Hills

Posted Thursday, April 20, 2017 – 6:30 PM

By Laura Coleman

Famed auction house Christie’s returned to Beverly Hills this week, celebrating the launch of its flagship L.A. hub on Camden Drive with a collectors’ dinner on Tuesday and a cocktail reception on Wednesday where aficionados enjoyed a private viewing of its opening exhibit, valued at over $450 million.

The inaugural exhibition, which will remain on view at the new gallery space located at 336 N. Camden Dr. through April 28, was curated from the auction house’s signature May New York sales of Impressionist, Modern, Post-War, Contemporary and Latin American art. Highlights include works by Cy Twombly, Francis Bacon and Pablo Picasso, in addition to paintings, sculptures, photographs, works on paper, jewels, watches and private sale items.

