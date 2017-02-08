City Clerk Byron Pope Announces Two Drop-Off Locations for Vote-by-Mail Ballots

The City of Beverly Hills has announced two drop-off locations for ballots as another convenient option for voting in the March 7 municipal election.

Beverly Hills City Clerk Byron Pope is getting the word out. You can see him on BHTV explaining to residents where they can drop off their Vote-by-Mail ballots. Ballots are being mailed already for Vote-by-Mail (VBM) registrants, and for those who do not wish to trust their ballots to the mail, Beverly Hills has two new locations. Residents with VBM ballots can bring them to these two locations between Feb. 6 and Mar. 6:

City Clerk’s Office, 455 No. Rexford Drive, Suite 290, Beverly Hills CA 90210

Mon.- Thur. 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Fri. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

-or-

Beverly Hills Courthouse (District Office), 9355 Burton Way, 3rd Floor, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Mon. – Fri. 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Ballots should be inside the envelopes provided, and the envelopes should be signed. If a mail-in ballot is being dropped off by someone other than the voter, be sure that the person making the delivery signs the envelope on the space provided.

VBM voters may opt to vote at the polls on election day – but they must bring the VBM ballot to be surrendered. If they do not have the VBM ballot, they can still cast a provisional ballot. Polls will be open on Election Day, Mar. 7, from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For questions, to order a VBM ballot or to find your polling place please call the Beverly Hills City Clerk’s office at 310-285-2400, or online at www.beverlyhills.org, or contact the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters at 800-815-2666 or online at www.lavote.net

