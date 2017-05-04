City Could End $10M JPA If BHUSD’s Teacher Salary Formula Doesn’t Change

Posted Thursday, May 4, 2017 – 6:20 PM

By Laura Coleman

Wednesday’s School-City Liaison meeting might as well have happened on a playground with 6-year-olds instead of at City Hall with four elected officials, given all the bullying and tantrums that took place.

“No. No. No. No!” exclaimed Councilman John Mirisch after Beverly Hills High School Principal Dave Jackson took the former mayor to task for making disparaging generalizations about Beverly Hills Unified School District teachers due to the fact that their salaries are tied to the City’s property taxes.

