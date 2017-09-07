City Council To Push For Smoking Ban In Multi-Family Homes

Posted Thursday, September 7, 2017 – 6:25 PM
By Victoria Talbot
In keeping with, Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse’s Healthy City initiative, the City announced in a press release Thursday that the City Council will discuss a proposed ordinance to prohibit smoking in multi-family residences. The City Council Study Session will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19. The City Council Study Session will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
Acting on a recommendation from the City’s Health and Safety Commission, the prohibitions would ban smoking, effective Jan. 1, 2018, in all common indoor and outdoor areas of multi-family dwellings, such as hallways, pathways, lobbies, community rooms and laundry facilities.
The prohibitions would apply for all multi-unit residences, including apartments and condominiums.
Dear Mayor Bosse and the city council; I fully support your healthy city initiative, but this proposal is overreaching and probably unenforceable. When you start telling people what they can do in their homes with a legal product that is intrusive and an abuse of government powers. I have worked as an anti-smoking advocate for many years but I have always understood that smokers have the right to smoke as long as it doesn't harm someone else. Banning smoking in the common areas of multi-family buildings is fine, but when you restrict smoking in individual units, you have crossed a line. If property owners feel their buildings will be more marketable if they are smokefree, that is a business decision agreed upon in a lease. Having the city dictate this is an abuse of power. If I read this correctly, the only place available to smoke in Beverly Hills will be single family homes, at a starting price of $2 million, that adds a level of discrimination to this proposed policy. And what about people who rely on medical marijuana? Where are they supposed to consume their medication? I urge the council to reject this proposal, it opens up the city to expensive legal battles that it will probably loose. Jeff Forsythe
