City Council To Push For Smoking Ban In Multi-Family Homes

Posted Thursday, September 7, 2017 – 6:25 PM

By Victoria Talbot

In keeping with, Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse's Healthy City initiative, the City announced in a press release Thursday that the City Council will discuss a proposed ordinance to prohibit smoking in multi-family residences. The City Council Study Session will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19.

Acting on a recommendation from the City’s Health and Safety Commission, the prohibitions would ban smoking, effective Jan. 1, 2018, in all common indoor and outdoor areas of multi-family dwellings, such as hallways, pathways, lobbies, community rooms and laundry facilities.

The prohibitions would apply for all multi-unit residences, including apartments and condominiums.

