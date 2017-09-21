City Schedules January 5K Run/Walk ‘Fitness Blast’ For Beverly Hills Education Foundation

Posted Thursday, September 21, 2017 – 6:35 PM

By Victoria Talbot

Noted Beverly Hills fitness guru and celebrity trainer Dion Jackson is partnering with the City of Beverly Hills to present the first Beverly Hills 5K Run/Walk & Fitness Blast to benefit the Beverly Hills Education Foundation (BHEF) on Jan. 28, 2018.

The event is being held on an auspicious day – it is the 104th birthday of the City of Beverly Hills and the 40th anniversary of the BHEF.

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

http://bhcourier.com/?p=215611

Share this Story