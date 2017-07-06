City, School District Reach Two-Month Extension On Joint Powers Agreement

Posted Thursday, July 6, 2017 – 6:15 PM

By Laura Coleman

Following last week’s 3-2 Board of Education vote to extend the Joint Powers Agreement (JPA) through August, City summer programs located at school district sites will continue without interruption. The current $9.7 million JPA, which includes an additional $125,000 for school crossing guards and City Ambassadors, expired at the end of last month, but both the City and the school district agreed to a two-month extension.

