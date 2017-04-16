Coachella Music Festival Wraps Up First Week

(CNS) – The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival’s first weekend wraps up Sunday with Kendrick Lamar topping a full day of performances.

The Compton native will take the main stage at 10:25 p.m., while rumors abound that Lamar’s Sunday performance will coincide with the announcement of a new album.

His latest release, “Damn,” was released on Good Friday, but could be met with a companion recording, “Nation.” on Easter Sunday.

Either way, Lamar is set to make his second Coachella appearance, after performing on the 2012 main stage and appearing as a guest for then-headliners Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Other notable Sunday performances will include pop star Lorde, whose Coachella performance marks a return from a nearly three-year hiatus from the music scene, and movie composer Hans Zimmer, who is expected to lead more than 70 musicians through some of his most well-known compositions.

On Saturday, six-time Grammy winner Lady Gaga performed as a last minute replacement for Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins and gave up her headlining spot on doctor’s orders. Gaga introduced a new song, “The Cure,” which is already No. 1 on streaming services in England.

No major arrests or disturbances have been reported during the fist two days of the festival.

An estimated 125,000 people are expected at the festival each day, which would make this year’s event the best-attended Coachella festival in history, thanks to the Indio City Council’s unanimous decision to expand the festival’s attendance cap from 99,000 to 125,000.

A high of 91 degrees is expected Sunday, with only light winds throughout Indio.

Festival-goers and residents alike have been warned of traffic expected to clog local roads and freeways.

The usual festival road closures will be at:

– Avenue 49, between Hjorth and Monroe streets;

– Avenue 50, between Madison and Jackson streets;

– Hjorth Street, between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50; and

– Madison Street, between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52.

To reduce traffic, festival goers were encouraged to use Uber and other ridesharing services and could even win prizes for carpooling with four or more people by displaying the word “Carpoolchella” on their vehicle. Prizes include a VIP pass for life beginning in 2018, backstage passes, merchandise, vouchers and more. Attendees must arrive at the festival by 2 p.m. to be eligible.

Although general admission festival passes sold out months ago, those living in the Coachella Valley can obtain weekend passes for April 21-23 during a locals-only sale held next Wednesday in Indian Wells.

Those who can’t attend in person can still watch the festival via livestream at www.youtube.com/coachella, where viewers can watch three separate performances simultaneously and even enjoy a 360-degree camera for certain acts. Viewers will also be able to pre-plan their schedule so the stream will automatically switch to selected acts when the time comes.

Day parking will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Overnight parking is only available for those who purchased Camping Companion Parking. Cars parked in the Day parking lots past 2 a.m. will be towed.

Visit www.coachella.com for a schedule of performances, festival maps and other information.

Share this Story