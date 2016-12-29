Colt 4/5 – Colt is a four-year old, five-pound, Maltese/Yorkie mix boy | BH Courier

Colt is a four-year old, five-pound, Maltese/Yorkie mix boy. He was owner surrendered to a shelter on Christmas Eve before being rescued by ShelterHopePetShop.org. Those interested in giving this tiny guy a loving, forever home this New Year can call Shelter Hope at 805-379-3538.

