Colt 4/5 – Colt is a four-year old, five-pound, Maltese/Yorkie mix boy

Colt is a four-year old, five-pound, Maltese/Yorkie mix boy. He was owner surrendered to a shelter on Christmas Eve before being rescued by ShelterHopePetShop.org. Those interested in giving this tiny guy a loving, forever home this New Year can call Shelter Hope at 805-379-3538.
Most Viewed Stories
LAX Briefly Evacuated For Suspicious Bags
Zsa Zsa Gabor Dead At 99
Actress Carrie Fisher Dead At 60
Beverly Hills News – Debbie Reynolds – Mother of Carrie Fisher – Dead at 84
At Least Nine Dead, 50 Injured, In Berlin Christmas Market Attack
Jerry Cutler On Film– ‘Sing’ Is A Surefire Hit For The Kids
Criminal Hearings For Hadid’s 901 Strada Vecchia Continue Jan. 9
Dodgers’ Third Baseman Turner Helps CHLA Patients With ‘Hand, Upper Limb Differences’ Celebrate Holidays
StandWithUs’ “Festival Of Lights” Honors Debbie And Naty Saidoff, Students Leading Anti-BDS Movement Efforts
HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY MATHIS (121616)
Sign up for Breaking News & Alerts
Registering Email
Submitting Comment