Comedian Jerry Lewis Dead At 91

Veteran American entertainer Jerry Lewis, whose slapstick comedies like “The Nutty Professor” endeared him to millions, died on Sunday at age 91, Variety reported.

One of the most popular comic actors of the 1950s and ’60s, Lewis perfected the role of the quirky clown but also won acclaim as a writer, actor and philanthropist in a career spanning six decades.

Variety magazine quoted his agent as saying he died in Las Vegas early on Sunday morning.

© Agence France-Presse

Share this Story