Comedian Jerry Lewis Dead At 91 | BH Courier

Comedian Jerry Lewis Dead At 91

348px-Jerry_Lewis_2005_by_Patty_Mooney

Posted: Sunday, August 20, 2017 – 11:26 AM

Veteran American entertainer Jerry Lewis, whose slapstick comedies like “The Nutty Professor” endeared him to millions, died on Sunday at age 91, Variety reported.

One of the most popular comic actors of the 1950s and ’60s, Lewis perfected the role of the quirky clown but also won acclaim as a writer, actor and philanthropist in a career spanning six decades.

Variety magazine quoted his agent as saying he died in Las Vegas early on Sunday morning. 

2 comments

Added: August 22, 2017 09:35 AM

As a fellow comedian, Jerry Lewis was a very important inspiration and influence of my career and of my life. And will always be ! - Michael Sherman

Added: August 20, 2017 04:18 PM

R.I.P Mr. Lewis. Thank you for all of the decades of laughter that you brought us! John C. Carlson

