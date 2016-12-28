Debbie Reynolds – Mother of Carrie Fisher – Hospitalized For Possible Stroke, TMZ Reports

Posted: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 – 2:16 PM
TMZ.com is reporting that actress Debbie Reynolds — the mother of Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday — has been taken to a hospital, possibly after suffering a stroke.
The Los Angeles Fire Department is unable to confirm the report, but a spokeswoman says an ambulance crew responded to a home in the 1700 block of North Coldwater Canyon Drive in the Hollywood Hills shortly after 1 p.m. and tended to a female patient for a “medical emergency.”
The patient was taken to a hospital.
