Posted Thursday, April 20, 2017 – 6:30 PM

By Victoria Talbot

Spiritual leader and alternative health advocate Deepak Chopra and the City of Beverly Hills will host a free, public meditation on the Crescent grounds of City Hall at noon on May 12 and everyone is invited.

