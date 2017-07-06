DineL.A. Returns To Beverly Hills Next Week

Posted Thursday, July 6, 2017 – 6:15 PM

By Matt Lopez

Loosen those belts and come hungry, because dineL.A. is set to make its return to Beverly Hills next week.

The annual two-week Los Angeles-wide event offers delicious dining experiences for a fraction of the usual price.

Lunches start at $15 and dinners start as low as $29 at many restaurants around Beverly Hills and Los Angeles.

This year, 32 Beverly Hills restaurants are participating in dineL.A. week. Among those are: The Belvedere, Spice Affair, Spago, Il Cielo, Avec Nous and newcomers to the City, such as The FLATS and Gratitude.

