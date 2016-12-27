Dishing It Up With Sharon Insul —Bring On The Bling For New Year’s

A glass cloche turned on its side help "ring in" the new year.

Come sit with me for a while and see what I’m bringing to the table…

Too much gold? Not enough silver? Wait, hold on. Let me just add a touch more silver, and sprinkle some sparkle and glitz here, there —wait—I’m not done sprinkling yet. Geezzzz people, have some patience. Phew. Okay, now I’m ready to razzle-dazzle the best of them.

Oh come on, you know what I’m talking about. No? Have a look at the first photo here. Ringing in the new year will be super-duper easy with the use of my ginormous glass cloche turned on its side. The perfect symbol for ringing (yup, pun intended) in the new year with a mixed media of bling, and a whopping dose of LED lights cradled between two layers of silver mesh ribbon. What better time to pull out all of the stops than on New Year’s Eve?

Looking forward to 2017 being filled with moments of sizzling, scintillating, and shining gatherings.

Next up is my New Year’s bar, brimming with all the makings to accommodate even the most particular of libation palates. I made a list, checked it more than twice, making certain that my guests get their heart’s delight, whether they’ve been naughty or nice.

