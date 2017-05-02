Dishing It Up With Sharon Insul—Centered Vs. Off-Centered Centerpieces

By off-centering interesting pieces about the table, everyone gets to actually see everyone else at the table.

Come sit with me for awhile and see what I’m bringing to the table …

Some crave center stage, while others, not so much. I see this is not resonating with everyone. Let’s put this another way—it’s either in your face, or dancing on the peripheral of center stage, much like an elusive butterfly. Whoa, whoa, whoa—stay with me people—breathe. Honestly, I am getting to the point! Sheesh, patience please.

This is all about off-center vs. centered centerpieces. The first photo is an example of a “yippee, glad-you- could-make-it- for dinner,” off-centered-centerpiece. Yes, I heard you. Oh sorry; only I can hear what someone just asked. The question was, what’s the big deal about off-centered, as opposed to centered centerpieces. Shhh, just give me just a few more minutes of your time, thanks.

By off-centering interesting pieces about the table, everyone gets to actually see everyone else at the table. I know—who knew. What a concept instead of voluminous floral displays.

The table is the second photo is my tablescape, but merely an over-the-top example of what I view as a floral centerpiece-staging event, not dinner. So your conversation is limited to the person on your right and left only, but definitely not much from the no-sight-zone, over or around the elephant in the room. Ouch, my stiff neck.

