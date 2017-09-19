Dishing It Up With Sharon Insul—Putting Together A ‘Non-Labor Intensive’ Feast

Come sit with me for awhile and see what I’m bringing to the table…

Have you ever met a person who doesn’t love, or is it crave bread? No I haven’t either. Armed with this important tidbit of knowledge, I set out to offer you a new “non-labor intensive” all-occasion feast. Yes, yes, I hear some of you. Of course I know my expertise is tablescaping, but I also know how to pull together a feast. Sheesh!!! Sooo … here’s my plan. Nah, you won’t need a pencil and paper, this is easy-peasy, not fancy-schmancy stuff.

Imagine a table filled with baskets of assorted bread. Are you getting hungry? Lol … me too. As a side note here … try using a couple of quilts, old bed sheets, or remnant fabric thrown on the table. It couldn’t hurt. What can I say? Once a tablescaper, always a tablescaper.

Now add a wheel, as pictured here, and/or a tray of assorted cheese, bowls of assorted salads, such as chicken, caprese, shredded carrot, tuna, and potato salad, coleslaw, and plenty of sliced cold cuts. Oh, and don’t forget the potato chips, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, aioli, Sriracha, tapenade, pickles, peppers, sliced tomatoes, relish, and crudités for the veggie aficionado.

Now this is not work … really. I heard that. Pallleeease … all that’s required is a trip to the bakery, market and/or deli counter. No-fuss, no-muss plastic trays, bowls, serving pieces, plates, silverware, and napkins which can be found reasonably priced in any discount store. Enjoy the freedom of a no-cook feast.

