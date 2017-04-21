Dishing It Up With Sharon Insul — Using A Gift From Mother Nature

Come sit with me for awhile and see what I’m bringing to the table…

Mother Nature most assuredly cast her spell on the artist who recreated this stunning yet most compelling pair of feathered friends quietly resting on a delicate golden branch. Colorful flora surrounds these beautiful birds with an adorable hummingbird to boot. I could not resist bringing out one of my mom’s china sets for the holidays. The pattern is Chinoiserie by Gorham.

As you can see in the first photo, I chose to leave my glass table top bare, which sits over two felled tree trunks. Now the fun begins. The first piece in this place setting is a large wood charger, covered with honest-to-goodness real lotus leaves that had been dried and treated. I had to tame the extremely large leaves by pinching them in under the plates. Phew. That was a close call as they seemed to be taking over the chargers. Ivory-looking utensils were the next to adorn this table. Then came tall-stemmed harvest gold/yellow colored goblets to share space with a florescent-like green short-stem goblet for a polished finish.

The catalyst for this table’s “centerscape” began with a gift from Mother Nature. Have a good look at the second photo. Go ahead take your time—I can wait. Do you see the fantastic felled tree branch that was left behind after the recent high winds? OMG, I know. Amazing and practically at my front door. So what’s a person to do, but pick this prize puppy up and bring it home? Earthy, and unprocessed pieces of nature are right up my alley. So with my new found prize on the table, it was time to give it some earthy pop. Mmmm …. how about a blue starfish tangled up in the branches, and a couple of recycled glass objects intertwined with glass candle holders. Shell white, and teal candles were my choice. Oh yes, this would be the time “to come sit with me for awhile and see what I’m bringing to the table.”

