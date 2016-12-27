Dodgers’ Third Baseman Turner Helps CHLA Patients With ‘Hand, Upper Limb Differences’ Celebrate Holidays

L.A. Dodgers' third baseman Justin Turner with Children's Hospital Los Angeles' patient Jonny Maldonado, 7. Photo by Monica Rizzo

Los Angeles Dodgers’ third baseman Justin Turner surprised patients and families at the annual Children’s Hospital Los Angeles CATCH (Center for Achievement of Teens and Children with Hand differences) holiday party earlier this month.

The CATCH program was created to nurture a support community for families whose children have hand and upper limb differences (such as having weak arm, missing fingers or missing an arm).

This year’s event drew more than 150 attendees, including a visit from Santa Claus and Turner, who recently signed a four-year contract with the Dodgers.

After a friendly game of beanbag toss with patients and their siblings, Turner signed autographs and poses for photos.

Share this Story