Ed Moses “Chance and Circumstance” Now On View At William Turner Gallery At Bergamot Station Through May 27

By Laura Coleman

Set to turn 91 this month, Los Angeles artist Ed Moses proves that passion, energy and art are boundless entities that continue to infuse his being.

Currently on view at William Turner Gallery at Bergamot Station, “Ed Moses: Chance and Circumstance” is an exhibition featuring primarily new works by the prolific painter.

“I never have a pre-vision other than the paintings before me,” Moses recently told the Courier. “I feel, maybe agitated, excited; I feel I’ll figure out something else. I never know what I’m going to do. I find out in doing it–chance and circumstance.”

A self-described “mutator” and compulsive creator who is still producing work at a staggering pace, this exhibition, which runs through May 27, follows last year’s “Moses@90” which was held at the gallery.

A member of the original stable of artists showing at L.A.’s legendary Ferus Gallery, Moses exhibited there for the first time while still an MFA student at UCLA in 1958.

“He’s an abstract painter, iconoclast, evolving in new and different ways and pushing the possibility of paint,” described gallery owner William Turner.

Among the new bodies of work included in the exhibition are recent iterations of Moses’s dynamic grid paintings.

For more information, visit: www.williamturnergallery.com.

