El Rodeo STEM Teacher Selected By Library Of Congress For National Initiative

Angela Brizuela
Posted Thursday, July 6, 2017 – 6:15 PM

By Laura Coleman

El Rodeo teacher Angela Brizuela has been selected  from a pool of more than 300 applicants to participate in the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources Summer Teacher Institute this month.

El Rodeo Principal Kevin Allen extolled Brizuela – now going into her fourth year as a STEM teacher at the school – as an excellent educator.

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

