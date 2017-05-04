Extreme Swimmer Diana Nyad Joins Monday’s Walk With The Mayor

Posted Thursday, May 4, 2017 – 6:20 PM

By Victoria Talbot

Diana Nyad will join Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse to Walk with the Mayor Monday, just days before internationally-renowned author and pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation Deepak Chopra leads the City in a Guided Meditation Friday.

Extreme swimmer Nyad, who swam 111 miles from Cuba to Florida non-stop in 2013 when she was 64 years old, without a shark cage, will join Walk with the Mayor to share her spectacular story of inspiration with walkers, and to invite them to join her in her quest to get Americans everywhere walking.

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

http://bhcourier.com/?p=211337

Share this Story