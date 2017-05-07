Extreme Swimmer Diana Nyad to Join Walk with the Mayor Monday

By Victoria Talbot

Diana Nyad will join Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse to Walk with the Mayor Monday as Bosse ramps up the Beverly Hills Healthy City initiative with world-class healthy lifestyle leaders.

Extreme swimmer Diana Nyad, who swam 111 miles from Cuba to Florida non-stop in 2013 when she was 64 years old, without a shark cage, will join Walk with the Mayor on Monday to share her spectacular story of inspiration with walkers, and to invite them to join her in her quest to get Americans everywhere walking.

“You’re never too old to chase your dreams,” said Nyad, upon completing her daunting swim.

Now, with Ted talks and motivational events, Nyad has chosen to use her celebrity to inspire Americans to walk to improve their health and overall well-being, no matter what age they are.

Together with Bonnie Stoll, expedition leader of the Cuba Swim, they founded EverWalk, to get America walking.

Nyad swam 53 hours in shark-and jellyfish -infested waters, battling with hyperthermia, exhaustion and sensory deprivation in a spiritual pursuit for meaning that required nothing less than total focus, overwhelming dedication and passion.

The effort was the fifth time she had tried, beginning in 1978. “Never give up,” she said.

Nyad’s success came years after the first attempt, after several failures, and at an age when many have quit trying to be their personal physical best. Her success is testimony to others that it is possible to overcome and achieve what appears to be impossible – and to stay healthy and achieve your dreams at any age.

“Over the decades, we have become one of the most sedentary societies on earth, ill with heart disease and diabetes. EverWalk is a movement designed to spark an epic revolution and get Americans outdoors and walking,” according to the EverWalk website.

Following the Cuba swim, Nyad and Stoll wondered what they could do to bring communities together in nature and promote physical fitness, and EverWalk was born.

Walk with the Mayor is a great fit for EverWalk. “We are honoring people like Mayor Bosse, who are already walking,” said Nyad.

“Diana Nyad is a role model of inspiration for perseverance, tenacity, optimism and a belief to never give up on our dreams,” said Bosse. “I have always believed we start with ‘Yes’ and then figure out how after. Monday’s walk with her will be an exciting morning that no one will want to miss!”

Every Saturday Stoll and Nyad sponsor walks in different neighborhoods. EverWalk will host a 6.5-mile walk at 8:30 a.m. May 20 at the LA River. For more information or to sign up visit EverWalk on Facebook.

This inspirational event will come to Beverly Hills just prior to the Community Meditation with Deepak Chopra next Friday, another foray into exceptional wellness.

This walk will feature a visit to the Beverly Hills High School Swim Gym and a visit to appreciate the public art on Rodeo Drive.

The community is invited to join Walk with the Mayor every Monday. Walks begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Crescent steps of the Beverly Hills City Hall. Validated parking is adjacent to the Beverly Hills Public Library. Wear comfortable shoes and get ready to meet your neighbors!

