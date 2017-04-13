Four Seasons At Beverly Hills Celebrates 30 Years

Posted Thursday, April 13, 2017 – 6:10 PM

By Laura Coleman

From the moment Robert Cohen first laid eyes on Beverly 68 years ago, he knew without a doubt that he would marry her. What neither of the two young people, both of whom hailed from incredibly humble beginnings, could ever imagine was just how luxuriously successful their lives would become when they one day set out to found Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills together with Robert’s brother Joseph and his wife.

For full story see the print edition of The Beverly Hills Courier, or download the e-edition.

http://bhcourier.com/?p=210469

Share this Story