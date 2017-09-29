Frances Allen’s Desert Roundup—Florida Georgia Line, Garth Brooks Coming To Coachella

With all the renovation and construction occurring in downtown Palm Springs lately, it’s often hard to believe that there is any of the old Palm Springs left.

Fortunately, we were discouraged from such thoughts when Beverly Hills jeweler to the stars, Kevin Parker, hosted a birthday brunch for me at the iconic Mediterranean restaurant, Le Vallauris.

We were also surprised to learn that restaurateur Paul Bruggemans has been bringing style, sophistication and gourmet cuisine to the Coachella Valley for 44 years. He has, and still does. Need we say more?

• • • • •

Would you pay upwards of $329 for a ticket to a three-day music concert? You would if you were a fan of country music and the event was a three-day extravaganza of country music known internationally as Coachella – the concert’s name, not the venue.

In fact, $329 per ticket is just for the lowest price general admission ticket. Prices for a seat in the reserved seating section, behind the “pit” and in front of the main stage, will set country music lovers back $1,199 … if you can get them.

Since its inception 12 years ago, Coachella has risen to what is now considered the largest country festival of its kind, with attendance for this year’s spring event drawing nearly a quarter-million attendees.

The two biggest draws for next year’s concert­–to be held April 27-29–are Florida Georgia Line, a band with some of the biggest country hits of all time: plus Garth Brooks, America’s best-selling album champion.

Tickets, with the exception of general admission, were sold out within days. So, if you want to go you’ll have to call in a favor or two.

• • • • •

The Rancho Mirage Writers Festival Foundation is giving a gift to the Coachella valley in keeping with its highly acclaimed Writer’s Festival. They have created a new free series, “The Best Movies from Books,” created by Peter Bart, journalist and film producer.

During his 18 years as a film executive, Bart acquired the rights to such best sellers as The Godfather, Rosemary’s Baby and Love Story and now Bart is sharing them with the Coachella Valley.

The first screening will be Thursday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. at the Rancho Mirage Public Library. The movie will be Patton. There will be a discussion after the screening accompanied by wine and cheese.

Share this Story