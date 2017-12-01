Frances Allen’s Desert Roundup—Sold-Out ‘Evening With Matthew Morrison’ Benefits Annenberg Theater

Christmas came early this year as the Annenberg Theater Council (ATC) presented its 15th annual opening night benefit concert featuring “An Evening with Matthew Morrison.” Morrison, whose virtuosity on Broadway, TV and recordings was the gift, in evidence throughout the 60-minute, SRO performance.

Produced by Tom Truhe and major underwriter Annette Bloch, the event began at 6 p.m. and concluded with a late supper in the foyer of the adjacent Palm Springs Art Museum where the performers, production crew, sponsors and guests mingled while enjoying a sumptuous buffet catered by Harold Matzner’s Spencer’s Restaurant.

The Annenberg Theater is an integral part of the Palm Springs Art Museum and leads the way in raising funds through special events including the opening benefit concert, dues and other designated donations. These funds are then used to increase the quality of the performing artists, purchase necessary theater equipment, make physical improvements to the theater and encourage the growth of the performing arts in the Coachella Valley. For ATC information, call 760-322-4807.

• • • • •

We are accustomed to think of mothers as warm-hearted, caring people, wanting only the best for their children. But, every once-and-a-while, along comes a La Vona Golden type. She is the mother of figure skater Tonya Harding in the film I, Tonya.

Allison Janney’s performance is so compelling as Tonya’s abusive, alcoholic mother, it has garnered Janney the Spotlight Award – Actress at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala, hosted by Mary Hart, at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Unbelievable, but based on true events, I, Tonya is a darkly comedic tale of figure skater Tonya Harding and one of the most sensational scandals in that sport’s history. Her legacy is now defined by her association with an ill-conceived, crudely executed attack, on Nancy Kerrigan, a fellow Olympic competitor.

For more information about the festival, call 760-778-8979.

Share this Story