Friars Charitable Foundation Celebrates Its Grantees

Representative of Friars Charitable Foundation grantees: Ellen Simon, Hear Center; Regina Bette and Erin Pierik of AVIVA, Fred Heinrich, Inner City Filmmakers; Alyce Morris Winston, Jeffrey Foundation; Diana Pinto, South Central LAMP and Stephanie Lipner, Inncer City Filmmakers. Photo by Maxine Picard

The Friars Charitable Foundation held it Annual Garden Soiree at the home of Board Member Marge and Allan Graf to honor some of the foundation’s grantees.

In addition to board members, guests included Daniele Beasely and Merihan Tynan of Cove Street Capital, the foundation’s investment advisors.

The evening was a chance for board members to meet personally with representatives of organizations they have supported for many years. Attending were leaders and founders of some of L.A.’s leading nonprofits including: AVIVA, Hear Center, Inner City Filmmakers, LARC Ranch for Adults with Disabilities, Jeffrey Foundation, South Central LAMP and St. Francis Center.

Share this Story